20 Jul
A new campaign has been launched by the RSPCA and Hope Rescue amid calls for new action to close legal loopholes on the issue.
A dog who has undergone months of rehabilitation at a charity facility in north-east England is now among the faces of a new campaign highlighting the problem of ear cropping.
Riga, a bull terrier-type dog, was taken into RSPCA care two years ago, having been seized from a property in Greater Manchester.
He had been left to suffer for several days following the mutilation, for which his owner was later jailed and banned from keeping animals for 15 years after admitting allowing it to be carried out.
Riga has been cared for at the charity’s Felledge Animal Centre, near Chester-le-Street, County Durham, since last autumn.
But, while staff are seeking a new home for him, his story is now being highlighted in a new Mutilated for Money campaign, which the RSPCA is running in conjunction with the Welsh charity, Hope Rescue.
The groups have called for action to close the legal loophole that allows dogs whose ears have already been cropped to be imported into the UK even though the procedure itself is banned here, following the axing of the Kept Animals Bill, which contained the measure last month.
The new initiative aims to raise public awareness of both the current laws in the area and the welfare problems that the procedure can cause.
RSPCA inspector Emma Dingley, who investigated Riga’s case, said: “Ear cropping is a horrific practice which has absolutely no benefits for dogs like Riga and can cause them lifelong health, behavioural and social problems.
“It’s done purely for cosmetic purposes and sadly can lead to puppies being sold for much more money. We’d urge the public and anyone looking to buy a puppy to remember that this is an illegal procedure which has hugely negative impacts for the dogs themselves.”
A total of 391 incidents related to ear cropping, the equivalent of more than one every day, were reported to the RSPCA last year.
More information about the campaign is available here.