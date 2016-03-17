17 Mar
Veterinary nurses and veterinary surgeons who wish to serve as members of the RCVS Ethics Review Panel (ERP) can submit their applications now.
The ERP trial follows a recommendation from a joint working party established by the RCVS and BVA. In its report, the party said it found an increasing amount of clinical research was being conducted by private practice-based vets. It therefore implored the college to consider establishing a committee to review such research.
According to the college, the ERP will begin considering research proposals from vets and vet nurses from 1 August, with a trial set to run for one year. For this trial, the process will be limited to considering research projects involving cats and/or dogs, with the possibility of expanding to other species if the trial is extended or made permanent.
The RCVS is looking to recruit four vet members and a vet nurse member for the ERP. They will join a lay member and ethicist chairman.
More details about the roles, the function of the ERP and how to apply can be found at www.rcvs.org.uk/workforus and www.rcvs.org.uk/ethics
Those interested in applying can also email ethics@rcvs.org.uk for an informal discussion. The closing date for applications is 15 April.