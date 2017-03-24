24 Mar
The RCVS has announced the winners of this year’s Queen’s Medal and Golden Jubilee Award – the highest honours the college can bestow on a veterinary surgeon and veterinary nurse.
The RCVS has announced Barry Johnson as the winner of this year’s Queen’s Medal, and Kathy Kissick as the winner of this year’s Golden Jubilee Award.
The awards are the highest honours the college can bestow on a veterinary surgeon and veterinary nurse, respectively.
Dr Johnson is chairman of World Horse Welfare – travelling internationally and lecturing on behalf of the charity, with a particular involvement in fund-raising, profile-enhancing and education.
He is also chairman of the World Horse Welfare international committee and a regional representative for Vetlife, as well as being deputy Lord Lieutenant for Lancashire.
After graduating from the University of Liverpool in 1969, Dr Johnson established an equine and farm animal practice in 1974 on the Fylde Coast. He then became involved in many other lines of work, lecturing at Myerscough College in Lancashire for 30 years, acting on the Agricultural Training Board and serving as RCVS president from 1993-94.
Dr Johnson was also an RCVS council member for 28 years (1986-98; 2000-16) and served on many RCVS committees.
Kathy Kissick is a trustee of the Alderney Animal Welfare Society and has previously acted as head of the School of Veterinary Nursing and Farriery Science at Myerscough College.
She qualified as a veterinary nurse in 1983 and has since acted as an external examiner and advisor for a number of veterinary nursing course providers. She is also on the editorial board for The Veterinary Nurse.
Mrs Kissick has also been very active within the RCVS – initially as a nursing examiner and then as both a member and then chairman of VN council.
The winners will receive the accolade at this year’s RCVS Day on 7 July at the Royal Institute of British Architects in London.