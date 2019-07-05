Soft launch

Independent Vetcare (IVC) is proposing a “soft launch” of the service, which will involve Skype-like consultations. It is offering a “no win, no fee” approach, meaning if the vet advises that the pet needs a physical examination, the owner is entitled to a discounted consultation fee at one of the practices owned by the group. However, if the owner then chooses to go to his or her own practice, which is not part of IVC, he or she would have to pay the full fee.