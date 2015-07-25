Naughty boy

I looked at the rabbit and my heart sank. I was half-hoping that its eyes would be swollen and encrusted with myxomatosis so I could at least console myself with the fact it would have died anyway, but no such luck. It appeared to be in very good health – or at least had been up until a few seconds ago. Now it was bleeding from its nose and one of its eyes, and the paradoxical chest movements and agonal gasps told me things were unlikely to improve soon. The rabbit was going to die.