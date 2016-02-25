The main difference in the day-to-day work that an ex-long-termer like myself notices is that when I walk through the door to start the day, instead of being pounced upon by three different people at once telling me that this person has complained about that, or that this patient came in overnight and the client will only talk to me, or that the boiler has exploded overnight, I can instead peacefully (if slightly desperately) locate the kettle and make myself a cup of coffee, while I try to wrestle with whichever new and excitingly fiddly computer system I’m going to be working with. Locum work is less stressful, in that respect at least.