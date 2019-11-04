4 Nov 2019
RCVS Knowledge is back with another significant event audit in practice. QI Vets is a fictional team, but based on true stories from UK practices, created by RCVS Knowledge’s Case Example Working Party to help veterinary teams apply quality improvement to real situations.
In this case example, the total amount of methadone recorded in the controlled drugs register was more than the amount of stock. The requirement to reconcile controlled drugs is a legal and professional responsibility, so the practice identified this discrepancy as a significant event.
This case example will go into more detail about what happened and what the practice did as a result.
A significant event audit (SEA) is a quality improvement (QI) technique. It is a retrospective audit that looks at one case in detail from beginning to end to either increase the likelihood of repeating outcomes that went well or decrease the likelihood of repeating outcomes that went badly.
SEAs may result in further development of guidelines, protocols or checklists, and may result in the need for additional clinical audits to measure whether the changes have been adopted (process audits) or whether the change led to an improvement (auditing either structural changes or outcomes).
SEAs are conducted by bringing your team and the relevant case notes together to discuss the event. It is important the event is discussed without any blame – allowing team members to provide honest and constructive feedback on how they contributed to the care process.
An SEA is completed in six stages (VT49.29). RCVS Knowledge provides a free template, guide and course as part of its QI support for practices (www.rcvsknowledge.org/quality-improvement). The following case example will take you through the event and the steps this practice took to put their SEA into practice.
It was the middle of morning surgery at the branch practice when Nicola was presented with a Labrador retriever with an acute abdomen.
Practice: QI Vets
Date of significant event: 21 February 2019
Date of meeting: 8 March 2019
Meeting lead: Julia
Team members present: The whole practice team – vets, RVNs, animal care assistants and receptionists
A high pain score was recorded and, after assessing major body systems, Nicola wanted to provide suitable pain relief immediately. She went to the controlled drugs cabinet and reached for the methadone bottle, only to find that one wasn’t open.
As she opened the new bottle, she flicked to the correct page of the controlled drugs register to see the running total was 17.5ml. She administered the methadone to the patient and admitted it for further diagnostics, then returned to sign the dose out of the register. A quick search through the cabinet didn’t reveal another bottle of methadone, so she left the running total blank and vowed to return to it later that morning.
The morning was busy and Nicola ended up taking the dog to surgery with a perforated linear foreign body. Luckily, afternoon appointments were quieter, so she returned to the register. A more thorough search still didn’t reveal another bottle of methadone.
She looked back to see where the weekly reconciliations had been done and was disappointed to find one hadn’t been conducted for the past four weeks. It seemed two had been missed due to annual leave and one she had forgotten to do herself. She spoke to the other vet, Julia, and their regular locum, David, and nobody could recall any missed doses.
Luckily, they could run a report on their practice management system (PMS) of when methadone had been charged and found two of the doses, but around 2.5ml still remained unaccounted for. Sadly, the trio had to spend some time one evening going through the hospitalisation records and, eventually, found a dose that had been missed from the register and not recorded on the PMS. Finally, the register balanced, although it looked rather disorganised.
Julia and Nicola alternated accountability for the weekly checks on the register at the branch practice. Because this wasn’t written down anywhere, it was easily disrupted by a change in schedule, such as annual leave.
Julia and Nicola each thought the other had asked David to do the checks on two occasions, but it turned out neither of them had remembered to. As the checks weren’t done on a regular day, it was very easy to forget.
Both vets felt the shared responsibility had meant they were lulled into a false sense of security, and had both become more relaxed about recording in the register at the time the doses were given, which led to a couple of missed entries.
On a couple of occasions, all the vets admitted to leaving the key in the cabinet door when it was busy for ease of access, which had heightened their concern that someone else could have accessed the cabinet – they had recently had an open day and couldn’t recall with clarity exactly where the key was at that time.
The team discussed and recorded the factors that had led to this event as follows:
The whole team was very relieved it found the missing doses and reconciled the register. The team realised had it been unable to do so, it may have had to inform the police and it may have been discovered by Practice Standards Scheme assessors at their upcoming visit. It may also have become more widely known the practices had fallen short of ensuring safe custody of the controlled drugs at all times.
The team learned that by taking a more systematic approach, rather than relying on the assumption that each member of the team knew what he or she needed to do, meant that it could avoid this happening again.
The team was saddened to feel its safety culture in this area had slipped – team members recognised the importance of fulfilling their legal and professional obligations, and also safeguarding the well-being of colleagues and the public.
The vets involved felt disappointed their attitude had made the student VN feel like she couldn’t speak up. They reassured her that her views on all processes and practices within the clinic were welcomed.
A follow-up date of 8 April 2019 was decided.
