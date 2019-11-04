System factors

No one person was accountable for the controlled drugs process.

A lack of defined process for the weekly reconciliation had led to omissions being missed for a period of time.

Human factors

The team was busy dealing with multiple patients at once.

Julia was feeling stressed and very much looked forward to her holiday, so didn’t take the time to double check the register before she went on leave, or ensure processes were in place for checking while she was off.

Patient factors

None.

Owner factors

None.

Communication factors

Lack of clarity of communication led to neither permanent vet alerting the locum to what was expected of him in terms of reconciliation.

Other

A culture of being less rigorous with register entries had developed.

It turned out the student VN had noticed the key being left in the cabinet on two occasions, but didn’t want to speak up for fear of being seen as critical of the vets.

What has been learned?

The whole team was very relieved it found the missing doses and reconciled the register. The team realised had it been unable to do so, it may have had to inform the police and it may have been discovered by Practice Standards Scheme assessors at their upcoming visit. It may also have become more widely known the practices had fallen short of ensuring safe custody of the controlled drugs at all times.