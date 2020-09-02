2 Sept 2020
RCVS Knowledge is back with another QI Vets quality improvement case example – this time concerning canine drug overdose.
QI Vets significant event audit (SEA) is back, with the team assessing what systems were in place after a patient was admitted for treatment of meloxicam overdose.
QI Vets is a fictional team based on true stories from UK practices. Created by RCVS Knowledge’s Case Example Working Party, this series of cases has been designed to help veterinary teams apply quality improvement (QI) to real situations.
The following example will take you through the significant event, and the steps the practice took to establish what went wrong and what processes would decrease the likelihood of it happening again.
An SEA is a QI technique. It is a retrospective audit that looks at one case in detail from beginning to end, to either increase the likelihood of repeating outcomes that went well or decrease the likelihood of repeating outcomes that went badly.
SEAs may guide further development of guidelines, protocols or checklists and may result in the need for additional clinical audits to measure whether the changes have been adopted (process audits), or whether the change led to an improvement (by auditing either structural changes or outcomes).
SEAs are conducted by bringing your team and the relevant case notes together to discuss the event. It is important that the event is discussed without any blame, allowing team members to provide honest and constructive feedback on how they contributed to the care process.
Dash the dachshund underwent routine neutering and the veterinary surgeon, Nicola, prescribed a short course of oral meloxicam for postoperative pain relief.
Practice: QI Vets
Date of significant event: 1 February 2020
Date of meeting: 10 February 2020
Meeting lead: Nicola
Team members present:The whole practice team – vets, RVNs, animal care assistants and receptionists
The surgical nurse, Adam, dispensed the medication and placed it on Dash’s kennel so it would be sent home with him.
When Mr Campbell arrived to collect Dash, the nurses were busy with patients and the veterinary surgeon was in afternoon consults, so Dash was discharged to Mr Campbell by Andrew, the receptionist, who handed over the medication, booked a recheck appointment and took payment.
Mr Campbell brought Dash back a few days later for his postoperative check and reported that Dash had bloody diarrhoea. During the consultation, it was discovered that Mr Campbell had been administering a 45kg dose of meloxicam, instead of the prescribed 4.5kg dose.
Dash was hospitalised, and treated successfully with IV fluids and supportive care. Mr Campbell stated that he thought the amount he was giving him “seemed like a lot for Dash” and that “he’d better go get his eyes checked” as the 4.5 on the label looked like 45 to him.
Andrew blamed himself for Mr Campbell’s confusion. It had been a busy afternoon with several clients waiting at reception and he felt rushed off his feet.
He stated that he “usually goes over the medication with the client, but felt he couldn’t due to time pressures”.
The nurses felt bad as they thought they should have found a way to help Andrew with the discharge appointment.
When checking the dispensed medication it was found that:
The team discussed and recorded the factors that had led to this event as follows:
Andrew initially put the blame on himself, but was relieved when, during the team meeting, he realised that several factors had contributed to the event. No one was to blame, it was that no system was in place that could have reduced the likelihood of this event occurring.
It was generally felt by all staff that a dispensing protocol would be the appropriate solution, and input was given by everyone involved. The necessity of encouraging owners to ask questions was also realised, and the team discussed several ways to facilitate this.
The staff felt good that they had all pulled together to care for Dash. He was doing well and Mr Campbell was happy with the outcome.
A follow-up date of 9 July 2020 was decided.