Isoflurane is an isomer of enflurane with low blood solubility that produces a rapid induction and recovery from anaesthesia. As it has similar physical properties to halothane, vaporisers can be used for its administration. It is widely used in a variety of species and is the inhalational agent of choice. Desflurane has a similar structure to isoflurane, but has a low boiling point and requires a special vaporiser, and its low potency requires the use of large quantities. In addition, it has a high greenhouse gas potential and its use is being discontinued.