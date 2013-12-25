In my head, such a vet school would not look dissimilar to a traditional vet school. There would be teachers (a good mix of practitioners and academics doing the teaching and research), but there would be students there all the time, not just during term time. Most of the theory would be done via distance-learning with some contact tutor groups available, but the practical sessions would be done in intensive weekend-long or week-long sessions… so, in the first year you would have a week of knot-tying and sheep judo with horse handling and milking practice, then be able to go home, or back to accommodation. These sessions would be offered at multiple times through the year so students could arrange work and life around them. Don’t forget child-minding and crèche facilities are all-important too!