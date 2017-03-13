Importance

The reason why this occurs is because – as I have been informed whenever I have written to my MP on this issue – although animal welfare is of prime importance to the Government, religious freedom is also up there. Both of those things are important to me too, but here’s where I differ: I don’t think “religious freedom” should be treated like diplomatic immunity – I don’t believe it should allow for behaviour which, if it was practised by someone who is not a member of that religion, would lead to prosecution and, possibly, a prison sentence.