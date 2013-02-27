It has also been shown that a source of stress to people, and particularly intelligent professionals, is a lack of control over work done. Vets, particularly employed vets, have little control; their appointments are made for them, they have to grind through this list daily, and annoying clients cannot be “fired” unless you own the practice, and in my time I have met only one practice owner willing to get rid of annoying clients. It is rare for vets to be able to pick what they do in a day’s work. Days off are rare. Vets also usually work the whole day but watch other members of staff coming and going through the day.