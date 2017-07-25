That bloody book! My nemesis. On a busy day, watching the list grow and grow, and grow – when so much else needs doing, no prospect of lunch is likely, rushing to the toilet seems like a blessed luxury and a long, overbooked evening surgery is stretching out before you – the message book lurks in the background, gnawing on your nerves and weighing you down with guilt that worried owners are waiting for a telephone call back, and slitheringly reminding you there’s no prospect of you leaving until all those messages are crossed off.