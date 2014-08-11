With scientific literature currently it is impossible to keep up to date in all the fields involved in being a general practitioner. Like most I receive the Veterinary Record, In Practice and Veterinary Times. I also get a couple of other journals from specialist associations, but knowing about every paper published in every journal is impossible, and you may not realise something has changed until long after publication – and I do wonder how much of what I think and what I do are “because I’ve always done it that way” rather than because it’s the best way we currently know.