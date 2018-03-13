Amid the bittersweet feelings at the end of my veterinary degree – sadness I’d never pass time in quite the same way with many of my fellow students again, nervousness about a suddenly unplanned future (I’d known exactly what I wanted to do from the moment I read If Only They Could Talk, aged 12) and anxiety bordering on terror that I would now be expected to actually do the job I had been learning about for half a decade – I had an overwhelming feeling of relief that I would never, under any circumstances, sit another exam again.