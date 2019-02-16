Duct tape is really useful for cleanly taping wool or fibre out of the way during sheep or camelid abdominal surgery (or angora goats – I don’t discriminate). The lighter is for when you need to use a burner (because the practice one will go walkies), and small pliers with wire cutters are a godsend for putting wires under casts for ease of removal without blunting your scissors or foot trimmers (come on, we’ve all been there). Rope is just handy for everything from tying gates up, restraining animals and towing cars out of places they shouldn’t be.