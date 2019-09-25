And here (above) we have some nasty looking buggers probably worthy of the fear the word inspires. These cells have long-since stopped obeying the rules that other tissues abide by – they’re markedly different in size and shape to all the cells we’ve seen before, not to mention each other. The location of these cells in the prostate of an unfortunate patient, as well as the occasional large reddish circular blobs in the cytoplasm of the cell mark this out as a probable transitional cell carcinoma (TCC) – highly aggressive and difficult to treat, even with state of the art veterinary treatment. Incidentally, we cytologists have no idea what the big red blobs are, but we see them in TCCs, and we’ve given them a name that no-one else understands (Melamed-Wolinska; MW bodies), so we can at least pretend to know what we’re talking about.