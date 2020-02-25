These macrophages are so sick to death of the keratin that they’ve teamed up to try to fight it. The big clump of cells are “epithelioid macrophages” – a group of big eaters that are attempting a coordinated chemical assault, secreting all manner of cytokines in an effort to bring some order to the chaos of the battlefield (although there are some larger rogue cells on the right of the picture that are munching away at some neutrophils; either they’re trying to clean up or they’re just really pissed off).