Working a week of about 105 hours long, usually with no breaks, is an exercise in either self-challenging or masochism. The shifts are 14 hours long and you have to sleep through the day, which is difficult in itself, often getting only three or four hours sleep – and that’s on a good day where the rest of the world plays ball. Don’t forget the postman (who often rings more than twice, bless him, because he knows me and can see the car outside) and neighbours with building work.