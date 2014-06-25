It is that kind of worry that makes me broach the subject of costs at every contact with an owner – not in any kind of “obsession with money” way, just sympathy for their situation and a desire to get that subject out in the open. It also gives the client the chance to discuss the subject, and many clients show some relief when I bring it up. If they can’t afford my recommendations, then we can work something out together – dropping some less-than-essential tests, or home nursing, for example.