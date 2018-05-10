I watched numbly as the birds whizzed along to the bath, and listened while our guide explained that, thanks to a new restraint, the number of chickens that hit the electrified water wing first – and, therefore, received only a painful shock, rather than being rendered insensible when their heads hit it, so remained conscious while both their carotid arteries and jugular veins were slit by a pair rotating blades further down the track – was now “minimal”.