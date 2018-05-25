What are we worth?

The suffering of a single human diagnosed with a terminal disease is likely to outweigh the suffering of a single rat used in medical research. Maybe two rats. Maybe three… it starts to get complicated from here for me, which is why I’m still unhappy with the whole idea (how many rats? 10? 20? Every rat that ever lived? What about if the research doesn’t lead directly to a cure, but might help one unspecified day in the future? What if it’s your daughter that’s terminally ill?), but it’s not really what I want to talk about, except to say I feel the use of animals in the testing of cosmetics is utterly morally reprehensible.