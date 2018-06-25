What I mean by this is; if conservation really is the true goal of a zoo then why do the animals have to be put on display for us as well? They would be equally well conserved without pretentious idiots like me staring at them hoping for a “connection”. Not having to be displayed would, I suspect, also help reduce the suffering experienced in captivity. If you were designing a preserve that’s sole purpose was to conserve the species of the planet, I suspect it wouldn’t look much like a zoo – even a “modern” zoo.