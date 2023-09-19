She was alive from when I was 7 until 21 and when I reflect on our relationship, she played a very maternal role in my youth. As many will know, when having a pet for that long it is natural to reflect on their death towards the end of their life. You know the end will come and when they’re napping, you check to see if they’re still breathing, half hoping they’re not, so their departure is a smooth one. When the day did arrive, Molly’s euthanasia was a very significant moment in my life. I still remember it so well, such raw emotions of the whole family crying, and the drama of digging her grave in the darkness and the driving rain.