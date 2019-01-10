Blurring the lines

It seemed to be getting better, for a while. When I started practice *mumble mumble* years ago, mongrel was still a dirty word; an unhealthy mixture without a decent pedigree. Incidentally, the idea of “pedigree” always confused me, because if I went to the doctor and confidently told him I had excellent pedigree and was likely to be a perfect specimen of humanity then showed him my family tree – rather more stunted that the doctor would expect because many of my grandparents and great grandparents were the same person – I’m not sure he’d share my confidence.