In that second I realised a couple of things; that a person’s fears for their pets can be mirrored by their fears for themselves, and The Cancer is a shadow that stalks us all, but particularly as we get older. I also realised that in this world where the public are increasingly aware of the litigious side of the law and getting redress and revenge through the legal processes, we as the clinicians necessarily have to protect ourselves but in so doing we often hold off on providing a caring human reassurance.