16 Dec
Without veering too far into “Bah, humbug!” territory, Jordan Sinclair re-envisions a traditional Christmas classic to more accurately illustrate the festive season in first opinion veterinary practice.
For those on call at Christmas time, you may feel like you’re playing out-of-hours bingo with the usual emergency scenarios, as well as the the additional festive dangers.
Instead of bingo, I have revised a familiar Christmas song to reflect what we are likely to be seeing over the festive period…
On the first day of Christmas, Cadbury’s gave to me, a dog destined for apomorphine.
On the second day of Christmas, excited kitties gave to me, a toppled over Christmas tree.
On the third day of Christmas, antifreeze gave to me, vodka required from a moggie.
On the fourth day of Christmas, weight-watcher meringues gave to me, hypoglycaemia in a Westie.
On the fifth day of Christmas, a smashed bauble gave to me, glass in a paw!
On the sixth day of Christmas, feline cystitis gave to me, a set of Christmas lights covered in pee.
On the seventh day of Christmas, the Christmas pud gave to me, a boxer with a failed kidney.
On the eighth day of Christmas, chocolate coins gave to me, a miserable post-xylazine kitty.
On the ninth day of Christmas, the turkey dinner gave to me, a pancreatitis cocker spaniel named Steve.
On the tenth day of Christmas, shiny tinsel gave to me, a Ragdoll with a linear foreign body.
On the eleventh day of Christmas, mince pies gave to me, another failed kidney.
And on the twelfth day of Christmas, a breeder gave to me, a caesarean in a Frenchie.