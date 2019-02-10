Without extremely specialist care, that baby bird’s chances of survival were zero. It spent two days starving in a sink, and then it died. Left outside, it would have most likely been eaten by a cat long before then. If my friend had brought it to me, I would have ended its suffering immediately. If, instead of picking it up, she had immediately stamped on it and squashed it flat, as far as I could see, the bird would have experienced far less suffering than it did in that sink.