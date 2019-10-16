The B-lymphocyte becomes a munitions factory, giving over all its cellular machinery to making antibodies, all targeted against the antibody that triggered the process in the first place. That cracked nucleus is a hive of DNA transcription, and the clear area next to the nucleus is the Golgi apparatus – a cell-sized protein foundry, visible via the microscope, pumping out antibody after antibody, all packed into that wonderful deep blue cytoplasm until they’re released to help with the fight.