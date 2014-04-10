There has also been a steady erosion of our feeling of having some sort of status by having managed to become vets. As an example observation, a surprising number of practice web sites have the management at the top of the page with the clinical “talent” further down the list. “Personality” vets in my neck of the woods have been replaced by practice branding. Client loyalty to the staff is being replaced by practice plans. Vet opening hours now rival those of supermarkets, and in some places I have worked there is some sort of competitive throat-cutting as practices compete on price.