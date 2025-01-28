The only problem was that, prior to 1919, the RCVS charter did not permit the admission of women to the membership. But Miss Cust was not a woman to be deterred. She enrolled at New Veterinary College in Edinburgh under the male name of Arno Custance, and proved to be an excellent student, winning honours and medals. She completed her Edinburgh studies in 1897, but had a dilemma: she had the knowledge, but not the mandate to practise veterinary science, because the RCVS prohibited women sitting the exam necessary to practise in England.