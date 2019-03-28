There’s a special kind of pressure that descends on you when you literally hold the life of a patient in your hands, a feeling I came to call (at least to myself) the “surgeon sweats” – it’s the awful realisation you’re scrubbed up, the patient is asleep, and no one else is in the room (and possibly, although less common now, the building) that can sort this mess out. It is absolutely up to you,and it’s up to you right now.