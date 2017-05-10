I don’t know what kind of mentality it takes for a vet to take a patient’s temperature and then not wipe the thermometer clean before dunking it back into the solution (typing it out, I can barely believe it actually happens), but the number of times I have picked out a thermometer after taking over a consulting room from another vet to find a winnit of animal turd clinging to the end – as welcome as Piers Morgan turning up at your house-warming party – simply beggars belief.