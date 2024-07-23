23 Jul
University of Nottingham’s vet school has hosted a training day for greyhound racecourse vets as the sport’s leadership continues its fight against calls for its abolition.
Greyhound racecourse vets have taken part in a training programme they hope will encourage greater collaboration between clinicians and help to raise welfare standards.
The sport’s future has been widely questioned in the past few months, amid calls from several welfare organisations for a ban and public consultations in both Scotland and Wales.
But its governing body, the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB), insists its latest injury and retirement figures show progress is being made to make the sport safer.
Tiffany Blackett, the board’s executive veterinarian, also described the training provided at events like that held at the University of Nottingham’s vet school as “a key element of our long-term welfare strategy”.
The day included talks from several senior board vets, as well as practical sessions demonstrating some of the techniques that can be applied in practice at the trackside.
Regional regulatory vet Lawrence Steed said: “It was a fantastic day of learning and gave us the opportunity to discuss some interesting topics.
“Being able to share knowledge between all track vets enables us to work more closely together within the industry to improve the welfare of the greyhounds we treat.”
Details of the training day were made public just weeks after the BVA confirmed the start of its long-awaited policy review on the use of animals in sport.
Critics of greyhound racing have argued the sport’s leadership has not done enough to raise welfare standards compared to other disciplines involving animals.
But GBGB data released last month said the overall rate of participant injury fell slightly to 1.16% last year, while the number of more severe long bone injuries also dropped.
The board also claims it has spent more than £1.15 million on veterinary costs under its Injury Recovery Scheme since its launch in 2018, but warned greater financial backing was still needed.
GBGB chief executive Mark Bird insisted the organisation was not complacent, but argued its work was making a positive impact.
He added: “We remain focused on delivering our welfare strategy in its entirety and continue to call on the betting industry to fulfil their own responsibilities in helping us meet our welfare ambitions which are vital for the long-term success of our sport.”