22 Jan
Newly released RVC analysis found four in five pandemic puppy owners had used at least one aversive training measure on their dogs and nearly all those surveyed experienced some form of behavioural issue.
Behavioural problems among “pandemic puppies” are potentially being worsened by owners resorting to aversive training methods, new RVC research out today (22 January) has warned.
A survey of more than 1,000 UK owners found nearly all respondents (97%) had experienced at least one problem behaviour from a list of 24 options, with a fifth reporting eight or more.
But 80% also reported using at least one aversive training method, with 39% saying they used two or more.
The study, which was supported by a grant from Battersea, marks the latest phase of the college’s pandemic puppies project, which is following a cohort purchased from UK breeders in 2020 when they were less than 16 weeks old.
The latest analysis looked at behavioural issues as the cohort reached 21 months, which is considered a key age when owners may consider having dogs rehomed or euthanised on behavioural grounds.
Lead author Rowena Packer said: “Our findings indicate that problem behaviours are extremely common in pandemic puppies, and in many cases, are potentially being exacerbated by owners using punishment-based training techniques.”
She warned that the issue represents “a major welfare challenge” and that punishing dogs could actually herald the development of further issues, including aggression.
But she also highlighted puppy classes as a key way of addressing issues, after the analysis indicated owners who had attended online sessions during the pandemic were less likely to resort to aversive techniques.
Dr Packer said: “We appreciate many pandemic puppy owners missed these opportunities due to lockdown restrictions, but there are also many science-based behaviour professionals available running adult classes and consultations, who we would encourage all owners troubled by their dog’s behaviour to reach out to.”
Pulling on the lead (67%), jumping up at people (57%) and not coming back when called (52%) were the most common behaviours that owners considered problematic in the survey, while physically moving the dog (44%), shouting (41%) and leash correction (40%) were the more frequently reported corrective measures taken.
The study, which was funded by a grant from Battersea, also revealed 39% of participants had never owned a dog before and owners were less likely to use aversive methods if they had attended online puppy classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Robert Bays, the charity’s senior animal behaviour manager, said they were “deeply concerned” by the study’s findings, but hopeful that the analysis could help them and other welfare organisations to offer solutions.