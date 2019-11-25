I was very experienced at working in practice and no stranger to difficult financial situations, but as a locum I had far less leeway than I was used to. I gave the owners some advice about how to try to get their dog to vomit at home, but as they left, the idea I had confirmed their dog had eaten potentially lethal poison, but was unable to do anything about it, didn’t feel like I was helping in the way I had imagined I would when I joined the profession.

