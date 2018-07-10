We’ve been there; we struggled through veterinary school and strained to see if our name was on the pass lists at the end of finals (although, I gather everyone gets notified by email nowadays, which makes more sense, though it seems less fun or terrifying). At least in the laboratory where I work the vast majority of pathologists have spent at least several years in practice. This is useful, because whatever difficult clinical, non-clinical or even emotional veterinary situation you are in when you telephone, the chances are we’ve been somewhere very similar.