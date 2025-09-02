Another highlight of this visit to Kyiv were the excursions organised by our hosts. There was the opportunity to visit the Patron Pet Centre located within the Expocenter of Ukraine, where senior vet Iryna Podvoiska and her team were caring for not less than 200 dogs and 120 cats, which had mostly been rescued from the Kharkiv area. Iryna is a real multi-talent, who has been planning and organising the whole centre – including the numerous staff and volunteers, designing the interior and exterior of the building, taking care of the medical needs of all the animals, constantly involved in the important raising of funds and if not busy at the centre, she is probably on another trip to the frontline to rescue more pets. A truly remarkable place and person, who is being supported not only by a lot of Ukrainian artists and celebrities, but also by large international organisations like Veterinarians Without Borders.