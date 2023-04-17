17 Apr 2023
“It's a special group of people that decide to become vets, and that cause around well-being and solving some of the problems that face the sector today... that's really become our mission.”
Junko Io Sheehan, CEO UNAVETS
For this episode of VBJ First Opinions, we are delighted to be joined by the CEO and founder of one of Europe’s fastest growing veterinary groups – Junko Sheehan from UNAVETS.
In this podcast, Junko talks to editor James Westgate about the company’s three years of explosive growth and its exciting plans for the future.
Junko has more than 20 years experience in finance and corporate development, with more than $30 billion in M&A and capital raising transactions. Her previous experience includes work in the TMT investment groups of Bear Stearns, Morgan Stanley and UBS.
Most recently, she has focused on the development of M&A and consolidation strategies and is currently CEO of UNAVETS. She is a Board Director of UNAVETS, OneVet, Banco de Sangue Animal, LuxVet Group, and JUX/Vetcelerator.
She is also managing partner of Marconi Capital, an investment and advisory vehicle for her and her partners.