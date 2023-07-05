5 Jul
Mr Goddard was director of Goddard Veterinary Group in Greater London for 30 years until its acquisition in 2021 and was a former president of SPVS.
Veterinary surgeon and former practice director Philip Goddard has died, aged 62.
Mr Goddard, who was a former president of SPVS, was son of Goddard Veterinary Group founder Arthur Goddard, who set up the business in 1952.
Philip Goddard, who qualified in 1986 from the RVC, was a principal vet and director of Goddard Veterinary Group for 30 years until October 2021, when it was acquired by VetPartners.
At the time of the acquisition, Goddard was one of the largest practice groups in the south-east, with three RCSV Tier 3 hospitals and 44 further sites across Greater London.
It employed 450 people, including 102 vets and 116 RVNs when the acquisition was announced.
Speaking at the time, Mr Goddard said: “It has been my privilege to have been at the helm of Goddard Veterinary Group for the past 30 years, but Goddard Veterinary Group is not about me.
“I took over the stewardship from my father, who many may remember. As a custodian, I have tried to maintain his ethos and values. However, with the consolidation of the market, and due to recent health considerations, we as a group decided that we needed to join forces with another group, ideally with an inspirational leader who shares the same aims and vision of Goddard Veterinary Group.”
A father of three and married to Sharlie for more than 30 years, Mr Goddard continued at the RVC as a medicine houseman following qualification before working as a locum and at PDSA before joining private practice.
A council member of the British Veterinary Hospitals Association from 1992 to 1998 and its president from 1996 to 1997, he was also a BVA council member, but was renowned for his time at SPVS, where he was on council from 1995 to 2010. He was its honorary secretary from 1998 to 2001 and its president in 2005 to 2006.
He was also an RCVS hospital inspector and SPVS’ representative to the practice standards group, helping to revise the latest version of practice standards.
Sharlie and Mr Goddard’s family have set up a page to collate memories of him on the Kudoboard website.
One of the many messages said: “Philip was many things – husband, father, friend, vet, entrepreneur, Cresta rider, motor racer, bon viveur… But what he really was, was a dancer, choreographer and impresario extraordinaire.
“Philip was like a bonfire on a cold and frosty night, a beacon drawing everyone to his warmth, thoughtfulness and generosity – and mischievous streak. The warmth of his bonfire may be banked, but the memories of his dancing lives on. Dear heaven, we miss him.”