27 Sept
A weekend packed with CPD opportunities and talks has been held by White Cross Vets to celebrate the efforts of its 150-strong team.
Held at Cranage Hall in Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, the event saw ophthalmology specialist Mike Rhodes provide the latest developments in eye surgery, while motivational speaker Paul McGee told delegates how to “SUMO” (Shut Up and Move On).
The weekend (23-25 September) also included:
The company’s own Kristie Faulkner also advised VNs and client care coordinators (CCCs) on how to deal with difficult clients, while a suturing workshop took the former through their paces.
White Cross – which has 15 sites across the north and midlands – also used the congress to single out its top-performing vets, nurses and CCCs for their achievements, with the Roundhay practice in Leeds named as practice of the year.
Other winners included:
White Cross Vets’ managing director Tim Harrison said: “The ethos of the congress is to learn, make friends, have fun and reward success. This was our biggest congress to date, and with three streams of quality CPD, it was incredibly valuable to our talented team.
“We are extremely proud our family-run practice can put on an event of this calibre and were delighted to celebrate so many successes at the White Cross Awards ceremony, which recognises the quality and growth of our team.”