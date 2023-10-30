30 Oct
Supporters of Labour commitment to scrap the controversial policy if it enters government say the plan is on “the right side of history”, but the BVA argues all options, including culling, should remain open.
Divisions have emerged within the UK veterinary sector over proposals that could eventually spell the end of badger culling as a means of controlling bTB in England.
Supporters of the new Labour commitment to scrap the controversial policy if it enters government say the plan is on “the right side of history”.
But the BVA argued all options, including culling, should remain open as work to establish the effectiveness of vaccinations continues, while a senior BCVA figure has raised concerns about a potential “politicisation” of the issue.
The culling question has been brought into renewed focus following Labour’s pledge to halt the programme, which has been operating since 2013, if it wins the next general election.
Although the present culling policy is due to end in late 2025, a consultation on proposals that would allow targeting of culling beyond that date is expected soon.
Defra secretary Thérèse Coffey has strongly indicated her support for allowing the practice to continue, despite both scientific and ethical opposition.
But Labour believes it can draw on its experiences in Wales, where culling is not used, to meet the existing target of making England TB-free by 2038 without using the method.
In an interview with The Guardian, shadow environment minister Daniel Zeichner accused Dr Coffey of making a “false promise” in indicating she would allow culling to continue beyond 2025.
He added: “I actually want to beat it [bTB]. And we can do that with vaccines and biosecurity measures.”
The Labour policy is being backed by the Progressive Veterinary Association (PVA), which first signalled its option to the policy at the time of its launch a year ago.
In a statement, the PVA said it had held discussions with Mr Zeichner prior to his recent comments. One of its directors, Iain McGill, is also the co-author of a paper published last year that concluded culling had made no impact on bTB levels.
The group added: “Labour are absolutely correct in their statement that bTB can be controlled by cattle measures alone.
“Wildlife control in our opinion has no bTB control benefit, but has resulted in severe and proven welfare harm to animals, and has wasted more than £100 million of public money in the past 10 years.”
But BVA senior vice-president Malcolm Morley was more cautious, arguing that any change in approach needed to be “underpinned by the latest scientific research”.
He continued: “Cattle vaccine field trials currently underway in England should provide greater insight into alternatives and could offer a longer-term strategy for tackling this disease.
“In the meantime, a holistic, targeted and science-led approach to bovine TB control that utilises all the available tools in the toolbox is necessary to stop the spread.”
Meanwhile, BCVA board member Sarah Tomlinson, who leads for the organisation on bTB, said the current combination of measures being used to combat the disease is proving effective, with figures showing new herd breakdowns are at their lowest level in 15 years.
But while she acknowledged the need for improved testing and data access, plus measures to address endemic disease in some herds, she also appeared to question the motivation behind the Labour policy announcement.
She said: “One of the biggest barriers to vets and farmers to engaging in TB control is the lack of faith in governments to deal with the disease appropriately, and this is a classic example of politicising what is an infectious disease that results in the slaughter of tens of thousands of cattle a year and has massive mental health impacts on the farming community.”
But Defra has also come under fire after media representatives, including those of Vet Times, were barred from a discussion session on the subject involving departmental representatives during the BCVA’s annual congress in Telford.
Defra officials at the 20 October event, entitled “The next steps towards TB eradication in England: the future of wildlife control and cattle vaccination”, claimed “sensitive” policy areas would be discussed.
A departmental spokesperson later said the discussions were focused on the future deployment of a potential cattle vaccine.
He added: “We continue to work closely with stakeholders from across the supply chain to co-design draft policy proposals for future cattle vaccination. Any decision to consult on potential proposals would be subject to ministerial agreement.”
But its actions were described as “rather shoddy” by independent consultant biologist Tom Langton – a prominent critic of Defra policy.
He also took aim at the department’s recently reported claims that culling had led to a 56% reduction in disease levels, where the policy had continued for four years, arguing that failed to take account of other measures.
He said: “This is really insulting to hard-working vets and farmers, who have put in place tough testing regimes since 2010, necessary to control the disease.
“BTB decline is very well documented on a county basis from 2014-15 and well before any speculative wider badger culling.”