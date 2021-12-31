31 Dec 2021
An initiative aimed at slimming down overweight horses has been applauded by a Scottish equine practice just four months after it started.
More than 1,000 horse owners have signed up to the Spillers Slimmers’ Club, which actively works alongside them to encourage better dietary habits.
The group also provides horse owners with information and advice including weight loss tips, details of how to body condition score and use a weigh tape, diet plans and weight loss records.
Liz Somerville, managing director of Loch Leven Equine Practice in Kinross-shire, said: “We fully endorse the Spillers Slimmers’ Club and actively work alongside our own clients with our ‘Fit not Fat’ messaging to help to educate owners about the importance of maintaining their horses at a correct weight.
“We actively encourage all horse owners to regularly weigh and body condition score their horses, as well as seek professional advice on correct feeding.
“The culture that we live in makes people feel uneasy when they see a thin horse, yet the health risks associated with obesity can often outweigh the risks associated with an underweight horse.
“We are passionate about prevention and by working together we hope that we can reduce the number of horses that we see with obesity associated illness.”