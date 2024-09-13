13 Sept
Staffordshire vet Mpho Donald Lesolle’s name removed from register after disciplinary committee hearing found proved a number of failings relating to his time in an OV position.
A vet has been removed from the RCVS register after its disciplinary committee (DC) found proved a number of dishonest and misleading failings with veterinary export health certificates (EHCs).
Staffordshire-based Mpho Donald Lesolle appeared before the DC across four days late last month (August) for one charge, with eight sub-charges, relating to his conduct as an OV responsible for signing EHCs for animal products.
Five of the sub-charges covered failure to complete properly or to an expected standard on five separate EHCs, a sixth concerned him failing to send the APHA copies of two additional EHCs he had completed despite requests, and another that in all of the aforementioned he risked undermining procedures and regulations designed to protect animal health and welfare and public health.
An eighth sub-charge alleged his conduct in four instances was both dishonest and misleading.
Mr Lesolle had admitted his conduct was misleading regarding some of the sub-charges, but denied any of it was dishonest.
Details of the sub-charges found proven, as well as Mr Lesolle’s admissions, the charges he denied and the allegations the college decided not to pursue, are in the full documentation available on the RCVS website.
The DC found Mr Lesolle guilty of serious professional misconduct in relation to the proven charges.
Paul Morris, chairing the DC and speaking on its behalf, said: “The respondent’s approach to his work as an OV fell far short of what was expected of any practitioner.”
On the sanction to remove him from the register, he added: “The committee regarded this case as a particularly serious case of false certification.
“It involved repeated dishonesty and occurred in the context of the respondent’s specific responsibilities as an OV.
“His approach to these responsibilities, which involved both dishonesty and carelessness, created a risk of serious harm to animals and the public. His approach also involved putting his own interests before the health and welfare of animals and of the public.
“In the committee’s judgement the respondent’s conduct was fundamentally incompatible with remaining on the register.”
Full details are on the RCVS disciplinary hearings web page.