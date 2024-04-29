29 Apr
A Yorkshire-based vet who attacked his former partner before sending the RCVS false references in her name and threatening her showed a “deep-seated attitudinal problem”, a disciplinary report said.
A disciplinary panel concluded Matthew John Makepeace’s actions were “a serious departure” from the college’s standards and demonstrated a “deep-seated attitudinal problem”.
Although he told the hearing he was ashamed of what he had done, the committee concluded he only had “superficial” insight and there was a high risk of further wrongdoing.
Mr Makepeace was made the subject of a community order by Scarborough magistrates in July 2022, after he admitted assaulting his then partner on 1 January that year.
A newly published disciplinary report said he had pursued her out of a pub and members of the public had intervened to protect the complainant during an attack described as “relatively speaking, prolonged”.
He also admitted, in the months after his sentence, submitting two false character references that appeared to have been signed by the complainant as well as sending her intimidatory WhatsApp messages.
The report described the messages, which included references to carrying a knife and pepper spray, as “grossly offensive” and “calculated to effectively bend” the complainant to his will.
Giving evidence to the committee, Mr Makepeace said he considered the messages to be “frankly disgusting”, was “ashamed and remorseful” about his actions and that continuing to practice had “kept me going”.
His representative also urged the committee to impose a reprimand, arguing that it was not in the public interest to prevent Mr Makepeace from practising.
But the committee found he had engaged in “coercive, intimidating and abusive behaviour” over a substantial period towards his former partner and there was no evidence to suggest he had expressed any regret about his behaviour towards her.
It also concluded he had shown “a blatant and wilful disregard of the role of the RCVS and the systems that regulate the veterinary profession” in relation to the false references.
Committee chairperson Neil Slater said: “The committee’s view was that the demands of the public interest in this case were high, and in light of all of the circumstances, removal from the register was the only means of upholding the wider public interest, which includes the need to uphold proper standards of conduct and performance, and to maintain confidence in the profession and its regulation.”
Mr Makepeace has 28 days to appeal to the Privy Council against the committee’s decision, from the date he was informed of it.