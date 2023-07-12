12 Jul
A locum vet, who was prevented from carrying out a dental procedure after drinking by the intervention of a veterinary nurse, has apologised for his actions to a disciplinary committee.
A locum vet who turned up for work at two East Yorkshire practices while under the influence of alcohol has been given a reprimand and formal warning by an RCVS panel.
A disciplinary hearing found Pavels Antonovs had committed serious professional misconduct during the incidents and through his lack of response to college enquiries.
But it also concluded that a more severe sanction would “serve no purpose” because there had been no further complaints since the incidents took place.
Details of the case have now been published by the college following a five-day hearing, which took place in London last month.
Mr Antonovs admitted attending work while under the influence of alcohol on one occasion at the Vets4Pets practice in Beverley and two at the Peel Veterinary Clinic in Hornsea.
Reports from the hearing show the panel was told he examined an animal after drinking in one of the cases and would have carried out a dental procedure in another without the intervention of a veterinary nurse.
The incidents all happened between September and December 2020.
He further admitted failing to respond adequately to college requests about concerns over his conduct or health, which had led to five separate adjournments of the case, between February 2021 and the early part of this year.
Mr Antonovs apologised for his actions during the hearing, telling the committee he had been distressed by some family news and had been struggling with feelings of loneliness during the period when the incidents took place.
He said he had not consumed any alcohol for several months and had completed several locum appointments since the incidents. The panel also heard no further complaints had been recorded.
The committee concluded that a reprimand and warning were sufficient sanctions because Mr Antonovs’ conduct was “at the lower end of the spectrum of seriousness”, he had shown insight and there was no future risk either to animals or the public.
The report said the panel had considered suspending Mr Antonovs from practice for up to two years, but considered such a measure would be “disproportionate” in his case.
It also rejected the option of postponing determination on sanction based on his undertakings because of the lack of both further incidents and an action plan for dealing with alcohol consumption.