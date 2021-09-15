So how do we save the profession? Veterinary surgeons have finally been added to the Home Office Shortage Occupation List, which should make it easier for overseas vets to come and work here, while two new vet schools are in the making – Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) in Aberdeen and The University of Central Lancashire in Preston are the latest to announce new veterinary programmes, in addition to the Harper & Keele Veterinary School, which took in the first cohort of future vets in 2020.