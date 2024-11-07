7 Nov
The research has been approved by the RCVS ethics review panel and has been launched to reveal the impact of outside influences on the clinical advice given by veterinary surgeons to clients.
The research has been approved by the RCVS ethics review panel and is being conducted by vet David Mills and VetSurgeon.org editor Arlo Guthrie.
Vets taking part will be asked to complete an eight question survey, which asks how things like money, trial by social media, insurance and fear of complaint affect the way they practise.
The closing date for submissions is 15 December and all answers will treated as strictly confidential and data processed anonymously. However, those who are happy to share their names will be entered into a draw for three £50 Amazon vouchers.
Dr Mills said: “All practising vets are aware of the recent noise about high vet fees and the CMA investigation as well as the various competing pressures when advising owners.
“For the first time in the profession, this study will allow vets to have their say on the considerations that owners may not see or be aware of.
“Please take five minutes of your time to complete the survey and help us build a better evidence base than the current soup of anecdote and opinion.”