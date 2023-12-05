5 Dec
Test groups are being recruited in a move project leaders hope will encourage thousands more producers to sign up to the scheme in 2024.
Vets and other practice staff are being urged to join a new programme that aims to make a key platform in the fight against antimicrobial resistance easier to use.
Officials behind the Medicine Hub programme say that, while they have exceeded their data targets this year, professional input is vital to help maintain that momentum.
Test groups are currently being recruited to examine how output from the hub, which is managed by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), can help veterinary practices and their clients.
The hub currently contains around 7,500 individual datasets after initial targets of 2,000 entries in each of the beef, dairy and sheep sectors were all exceeded.
However, a board spokesperson said: “But these targets double for 2024, so making the site easy to use, with your input, is really important.”
Data from the hub was incorporated for the first time into analysis of usage levels in food-producing sectors in reports published last month.
The groups will meet a maximum of three times via Microsoft Teams with dates to be decided collectively. Meetings will last for no longer than 45 minutes each.
Anyone interested in getting involved is asked to email medicinehub@ahdb.org.uk, using the subject line “I’d like to join a user group”. Colleagues can also be put forward to join the groups.