8 Feb
Future medicine supplies, work to eradicate bTB and animal welfare policy reform are among the priorities outlined following the restoration of the Stormont executive.
Senior vets in Northern Ireland have called for urgent talks with the newly restored Northern Ireland Executive following the resumption of power sharing at Stormont.
The devolved bodies resumed work at the weekend, after a gap of almost two years, following an agreement between Unionist politicians and the UK Government.
The deal included a commitment to establish a working group to explore ways of securing the permanent supply of veterinary medicines, once current arrangements expire at the end of next year.
But while that has already been welcomed, both the BVA’s Northern Ireland branch and the North of Ireland Veterinary Association (NIVA) say there are several other “major issues” for the newly appointed Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs minister Andrew Muir to consider.
The groups’ president, Esther Skelly-Smith, said: “NIVA and BVA plan to engage with Minister Muir as soon as is practical on issues such as the TB eradication programme, the need for revised animal welfare policy, the role of the veterinary profession and animal welfare in sustainable agri-food production, and the need for regulation of farriers.
“We are also keen to engage with our local executive urgently to secure its input on the important issue of access to veterinary medicines following the UK Government’s announcement that a new Veterinary Medicines Working Group will seek to resolve the issue.
“We want to work with the new executive to see decisions made locally to protect the health and welfare of our animals, and support the veterinary profession, in order to develop our economy for the benefit of both people and animals in Northern Ireland.
“We very much look forward to positive engagement with our assembly.”
Mr Muir, who is the first openly gay minister to serve in the executive, said his focus was on seeking “appropriate responses to the immediate environmental and agricultural challenges we face”.